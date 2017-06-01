Man accused of trying to lure children at Las Vegas park

Police car (Thinkstock)

Las Vegas police arrested a man Saturday and accused him of attempting to lure children with money at an east valley park.

A mother called police that day to Joe Shoong Park, 1503 S. Wesley St., near East Charleston and South Lamb Boulevard, to report that a man had offered her son money to follow him to a different area of the park, according to court documents.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jovan Brown, was wearing only a T-shirt and boxers and was playing with children in a water play area, according to his arrest report, which describes him as transient.

Brown told officers that he had just left work and was hot, so he went to the water area to cool down. He also told police that he gave money to children at the park.

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of luring or attempting to lure a child with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, a felony.

