ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Man accused of trying to lure children at Las Vegas park

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2017 - 12:19 pm
 

Las Vegas police arrested a man Saturday and accused him of attempting to lure children with money at an east valley park.

A mother called police that day to Joe Shoong Park, 1503 S. Wesley St., near East Charleston and South Lamb Boulevard, to report that a man had offered her son money to follow him to a different area of the park, according to court documents.

The suspect, 37-year-old Jovan Brown, was wearing only a T-shirt and boxers and was playing with children in a water play area, according to his arrest report, which describes him as transient.

Brown told officers that he had just left work and was hot, so he went to the water area to cool down. He also told police that he gave money to children at the park.

The suspect was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of luring or attempting to lure a child with the intent to engage in sexual conduct, a felony.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like