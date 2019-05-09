Man accused of trying to run down Las Vegas officer faces charges

William Vinson, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Department’s criminal apprehension team.

A man who allegedly struck and injured an Las Vegas police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday morning has been identified.

William Vinson, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday around 4:15 p.m. near the 2600 block of South Decatur Boulevard by the Metropolitan Police Department’s criminal apprehension team and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, Metro said in a news release.

About 5:50 a.m., a Metro motorcycle officer pulled over Vinson, driving a Mercedes SUV, according to the release. As the officer came to a stop behind the SUV, Vinson shifted into reverse, hitting the officer before taking off. The officer was released late Wednesday morning after undergoing treatment for minor injuries at University Medical Center, Metro Lt. Jason Johannson said.

After the hit-and-run, the Mercedes was found abandoned on the 1800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, about a mile from the scene of the original confrontation at C Street and Jackson Avenue, Johannson said.

Vinson faces charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and grand larceny, records show. No details on the latter charges were immediately available.