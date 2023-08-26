Man arrested after 7K grams of cocaine found in suitcase at Reid airport

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with more than r7,000 grams of cocaine found in his suitcase at Harry Reid International Airport.

Mark Washington (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Sunday in connection with the discovery of more than 7,000 grams of cocaine in a suitcase at Harry Reid International Airport.

Mark Washington is facing charges of trafficking in over 400 grams of a schedule I or II controlled substance and attempting to sell or transport a schedule I or II controlled substance, according to court records.

The TSA called the Metropolitan Police Department late Sunday night after they found six plastic-wrapped packages hidden inside clothes they said were in Washington’s suitcase while he was on board a plane that was supposed to take off for Cleveland, Ohio, according to Washington’s arrest report.

TSA agents then tested the contents of the packages and got positive results for cocaine. A Metropolitan Police Department officer arrived at the gate and arrested Washington while he was on the plane, according to the arrest report.

A Metro detective later conducted a field narcotics test on the contents of the packages, which weighed in at over 7,000 grams, or over 15 pounds, and the contents again tested positive for cocaine.

Police said Washington told officers that he did not know about any illegal items in his bag and that a friend packed his suitcase for him.

Washington is currently in custody and is due back in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday.

