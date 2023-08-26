82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Man arrested after 7K grams of cocaine found in suitcase at Reid airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 26, 2023 - 7:30 am
 
Mark Washington (Metropolitan Police Department)
Mark Washington (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police arrested a man on Sunday in connection with the discovery of more than 7,000 grams of cocaine in a suitcase at Harry Reid International Airport.

Mark Washington is facing charges of trafficking in over 400 grams of a schedule I or II controlled substance and attempting to sell or transport a schedule I or II controlled substance, according to court records.

The TSA called the Metropolitan Police Department late Sunday night after they found six plastic-wrapped packages hidden inside clothes they said were in Washington’s suitcase while he was on board a plane that was supposed to take off for Cleveland, Ohio, according to Washington’s arrest report.

TSA agents then tested the contents of the packages and got positive results for cocaine. A Metropolitan Police Department officer arrived at the gate and arrested Washington while he was on the plane, according to the arrest report.

A Metro detective later conducted a field narcotics test on the contents of the packages, which weighed in at over 7,000 grams, or over 15 pounds, and the contents again tested positive for cocaine.

Police said Washington told officers that he did not know about any illegal items in his bag and that a friend packed his suitcase for him.

Washington is currently in custody and is due back in Las Vegas Justice Court on Monday.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
$950M investment involving Strip hotel revealed
2
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
Raiders release former starter on offensive line
3
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
Josh McDaniels unsure how Raiders will handle new QB rule
4
Las Vegas restaurants accused of sexual harassment by federal agency
Las Vegas restaurants accused of sexual harassment by federal agency
5
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Get ready to pay for parking at 2 more Strip properties
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
20,000 grams of meth found in Las Vegas home
20,000 grams of meth found in Las Vegas home
Woman facing charges in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
Woman facing charges in connection with alleged murder-for-hire plot
Woman arrested in connection with $50K in convenience store thefts
Woman arrested in connection with $50K in convenience store thefts
Middle school custodian arrested in sex trafficking of missing woman, police say
Middle school custodian arrested in sex trafficking of missing woman, police say
Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas
Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas
Police: Drunken driver ran red lights, evaded officers
Police: Drunken driver ran red lights, evaded officers