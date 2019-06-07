Man arrested after alleged threat to bomb Las Vegas apartment complex

Police received reports about a man who made threats directed at a Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave. shortly before 9 a.m. Friday.

Las Vegas police investigate a bomb threat at Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave. in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was taken into custody following a two-hour standoff with Las Vegas police Friday morning after he allegedly threatened to bomb an apartment complex.

Police received reports about a man who made threats directed at Siegel Suites at 455 E. Twain Ave., near Paradise Road, shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The man threatened to, “blow the entire place up,” Hadfield said.

The man barricaded himself inside an apartment before being taken into custody around 11:10 a.m., Hadfield said.

“Nothing suspicious was found,” Hadfield said.