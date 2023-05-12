90°F
Crime

Man arrested after allegedly crashing SUV into northwest Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 3:44 pm
 
Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Police arrested a man Thursday suspected of driving an SUV into a northwest Las Vegas home last month, according to booking logs.

Albert Murkison, 51, faces charges of possessing a controlled substance, disregard for the safety of people and property, failing to register with law enforcement as a convicted person and reckless driving.

Around 4 p.m. on April 5, Murkison allegedly drove a black SUV into a home on the 7200 block of Chesterton Drive, near North Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the vehicle was speeding through the neighborhood prior to the crash.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital and suffered critical injuries. Police said at the time that by later in the day both were in stable condition.

Murkison posted bail and is due in court on June 15, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

