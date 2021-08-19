Man arrested after barricade at Las Vegas convenience store

Las Vegas police have arrested a man in connection with a “barricade situation” in the central valley Thursday.

Las Vegas police are at a barricade situation at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 (RTC traffic camera)

Police offered few details of the event other than to say the event was unfolding at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Officers closed lanes of Tropicana from Cameron Street to Decatur while they investigated.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted at 3:27 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.

