Crime

Man arrested after barricade at Las Vegas convenience store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 1:28 pm
 
Updated August 19, 2021 - 3:52 pm
Las Vegas police are at a barricade situation at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 (RTC traffic camera)

Las Vegas police have arrested a man following a “barricade situation” in the central valley Thursday.

Police offered few details of the event other than to say the event was unfolding at a convenience store at Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Officers closed lanes of Tropicana from Cameron Street to Decatur while they investigated.

The Regional Transportation Commission tweeted at 3:27 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

