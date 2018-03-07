Man arrested after barricade at western Las Vegas home

An injured woman said a man wouldn’t let her outside of a house Tuesday evening in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SWAT responded after officers didn’t get an answer at the house on the 4800 block of Desert Plains Road, near Buffalo Drive and Tropicana Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police had responded to the address about 5:35 p.m. for a domestic violence call.

SWAT officers entered the home about 8:30 p.m. and found a man, a woman and two children, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. She was hospitalized with survivable injuries. The man was taken into custody and hospitalized as a precaution, Gordon said.

The children weren’t harmed, police said.

Tropicana was temporarily closed in both directions at Buffalo, but Gordon expected roads to reopen by 10 p.m.

4800 Desert Plains Road, LAs Vegas, NV