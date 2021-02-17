57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Crime

Man arrested after barricading himself in Las Vegas apartment

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 17, 2021 - 10:44 am
 
Updated February 17, 2021 - 3:11 pm
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic barricade situation in an apartment on the 4500 block o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a domestic barricade situation in an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he barricaded himself in an east Las Vegas apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Larry Hadfield said.

The man refused to leave the apartment and “allegedly has a firearm,” Hadfield said while the barricade was going on.

Hadfield said the man was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
Henderson firefighter, 5 other men arrested in child sex sting
2
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
1 killed in southwest valley homicide
3
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
ESPN backs UFC, Dana White over reporter in Gina Carano controversy
4
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
5
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Station Casinos changing names, menus at 24-hour cafes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST