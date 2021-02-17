Man arrested after barricading himself in Las Vegas apartment

The man refused to leave the apartment and “allegedly has a firearm,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said while the barricade was going on.

Las Vegas police investigate a domestic barricade situation in an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police said he barricaded himself in an east Las Vegas apartment.

Officers were called to an apartment on the 4500 block of East Karen Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, shortly before 9 a.m., Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Larry Hadfield said.

The man refused to leave the apartment and “allegedly has a firearm,” Hadfield said while the barricade was going on.

Hadfield said the man was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. No further information was immediately available.

