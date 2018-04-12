Man arrested after barricading himself inside Las Vegas business

An armed man was arrested Thursday morning after barricading himself inside a business in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Detectives saw the man near Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway about 7 a.m., police said. The man ran from police and barricaded himself inside a business on the 1000 block of Charleston. Police did not think anyone else was inside the business.

At 10 a.m. police reported that the man had been taken into custody without incident.

The barricade forced police to shut down a stretch of Charleston in both directions near Maryland Parkway, but it has reopened.

1000 block of Charleston, las vegas, nv