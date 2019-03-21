Man arrested after bringing knives onto Las Vegas school campus

Cannon Junior HIgh School (Google Street View)

A middle school in the central Las Vegas Valley was briefly placed on a hard lockdown Thursday morning after a man entered the campus armed with knives.

Cannon Junior High School, located at 5850 Euclid St., near South Eastern Avenue, was placed on a hard lock down around 11:30 a.m. after a suspicious man came onto the campus and was seen carrying a machete and several pocket knives, Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink said.

School staff stopped the man, who was hanging around near the school’s portable classrooms, and school police was notified. The man was taken into custody for loitering and possession of dangerous weapons and drug paraphernalia, Zink said.

The hard lockdown was lifted within 15 minutes and there were no injuries, he said.

A hard lockdown requires a school to lock all of its doors, while a soft lockdown only requires a school to lock doors leading into the campus and does not disrupt classrooms.