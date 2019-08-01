Man arrested after car crashes into Las Vegas grocery store

A man crashed into a Smith’s Marketplace grocery store and caused “extensive damage” Wednesday evening in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

A car drove through the main entrance at the Smith's Marketplace in Skye Canyon. (David Guzman/Review-Journal)

A car crashes through the main entrance of the Smith's Marketplace in Skye Canyon in Las Vegas, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A man is escorted by Las Vegas police officers at the Smith's Marketplace, at 9710 West Skye Canyon Park Drive, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, after crashing a car into the grocery story. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 5:25 p.m. to Smith’s, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, after a vehicle crashed into the business, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said. The car had been reported stolen.

The driver was inside the store when employees called Metro, and arriving officers took him into custody, Matchko said.

Charges for the man haven’t been determined, Matchko said. There were no reports of injuries, and detectives were continuing to investigate the crash Wednesday night.

Further information was not immediately available.

