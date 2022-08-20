Man arrested after Clark County school bus driver attacked

Otis Turner, 46, faces charges of battery, burglary, assault, and child abuse.

School district police arrested a man suspected of assaulting a school bus driver this week.

Otis Tanner, 46, is facing charges of battery on a protected person, burglary, assaulting a school employee and child abuse.

On Thursday morning, Tanner allegedly attacked a driver near Tonopah and Vegas drives, according to the Clark County School District.

The district said it is still investigating a Wednesday evening attack on another driver that involved several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road.

Tanner remains in custody and is due in court on Saturday.

No further information was available.

