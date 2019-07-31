Man arrested after crash with Las Vegas police motorcycle

A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash Tuesday evening in the central valley, where his motorcycle collided with a Metropolitan Police Department officer’s motorcycle.

Officers were called about 6:35 p.m. to the crash at Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas. An officer on a motorcycle was attempting to stop a vehicle at the intersection when another motorcycle collided with the officer.

The officer was knocked off of his motorcycle, and the driver of the other motorcycle ran from the scene, Beas said. The man who fled was arrested.

The officer was hospitalized for “precautionary reasons,” Beas said.

Detectives continued to investigate the crash Tuesday night, and the intersection should remained closed for several hours, Beas said about 8:15 p.m.

Further information was not immediately available.

