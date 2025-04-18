Man arrested after dog is tossed into Las Vegas dumpster

Police have made an arrest in the case involving a man captured on video throwing a dog into a dumpster in northwest Las Vegas.

In a provided photo, a Chihuahua that was rescued from a dumpster sits in the patio area of Horizon Bridge Animal Hospital. (Vegas Pet Rescue Project)

In a provided photo, a Chihuahua is seen after it was discarded in a dumpster. (Vegas Pet Rescue Project)

In a provided photo, a Chihuahua that was rescued from a dumpster sits in the patio area of Horizon Bridge Animal Hospital. (Vegas Pet Rescue Project)

In a provided photo, an employee at Horizon Bridge Animal Hospital holds a Chihuahua that was rescued from a dumpster. (Vegas Pet Rescue Project)

This screenshot from an undated video shared online by Vegas Pet Rescue Project shows a man tossing a dog into a dumpster. (Vegas Pet Rescue Project via Facebook)

Police have made an arrest in the case involving a man captured on video throwing a dog into a dumpster in northwest Las Vegas.

The Metropolitan Police Department released the following statement late Thursday.

“Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 30-year-old Alexis Flores as the suspect in this case. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of Willful/Malicious Torture/Maim/Kill Dog/Cat/Animals.”

The video circulated online after being posted to Facebook on Tuesday by the animal rights nonprofit group Vegas Pet Rescue Project.

According to the post and the Metropolitan Police Department, a chihuahua was thrown “into the dumpster like trash” in the 5500 block of Sheila Avenue at 9:14 a.m. Monday.

Metro responded with Animal Protection Services, and the dog was rescued the next day, police said in a news release.

In the video attached to the post, a shirtless man in red shorts can be seen exiting a vehicle, loosely carrying a dog at waist level, and tossing the animal into a residential dumpster. The man then returns to the vehicle and prepares to drive off before checking the bin and closing its lid.

According to the post, the people who obtained the video, which appeared to have been recorded from a home security camera, saved the dog afterward. Vegas Pet Rescue Project said the animal is now in their care.

The incident is purported to have happened less than 24 hours after the Assembly Judiciary Committee revived “Reba’s Law,” an animal cruelty bill named after an English bulldog left in a plastic tote during a summer heat wave.