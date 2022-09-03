98°F
Man arrested after east Las Vegas house fire endangers 2 residents

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2022 - 9:26 am
 
Updated September 3, 2022 - 10:21 am
Metropolitan police remain at the scene of a house fire that was extinguished by fire crews in the 2000 block of Falling Rain Drive on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police remain at the scene of a house fire that was extinguished by fire crews in the 2000 block of Falling Rain Drive on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Metropolitan police remain at the scene of a house fire that was extinguished by fire crews in the 2000 block of Falling Rain Drive on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A man was arrested Saturday morning and accused of setting a garage on fire in the east Las Vegas Valley with two people inside the house.

Officers said they believe that the man got into a physical fight with his girlfriend in Summerlin before driving to a home on the 2100 block of Falling Rain, near East Sahara Avenue and South Hollywood Boulevard, and starting a fire around 7 a.m., according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

The people inside the house, who were family members of the man, escaped without being injured, Lee said.

Clark County firefighters found the fire engulfing two vehicles inside the garage, according to a statement from Assistant Fire Chief Dan Heenan.

“The initial reports indicated a male was present at the residence and had intentionally set the garage on fire,” Heenan wrote. “Metro also reported that there may have been shots fired either before or during the intentionally set fire.”

Firefighters knocked down the blaze just before 7:30 a.m. and the house was not damaged. The cause of the fire was still being investigated as of 10 a.m.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man or his charges.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

