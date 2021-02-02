Man arrested after east valley standoff

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a barricade situation in an east valley residential area.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at McLeod Drive and Liberty Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Police were called about 5:20 a.m. to a home on the 2700 block of Long Court, near Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive, after receiving a report of a man making threats and “possibly holding a knife,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Officers evacuated multiple people from the home, but the man refused to come out, he said. SWAT officers were called to the scene and neighbors were instructed to shelter in place, OcampoGomez said. No one was injured.

The man was taken into custody shortly before noon, the spokesman said.

