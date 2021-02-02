63°F
Crime

Man arrested after east valley standoff

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 9:40 am
 
Updated February 2, 2021 - 4:53 pm
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at McLeod Drive and Liberty Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at McLeod Drive and Liberty Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at McLeod Drive and Liberty Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a barricade situation at McLeod Drive and Liberty Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was arrested Tuesday morning after a barricade situation in an east valley residential area.

Police were called about 5:20 a.m. to a home on the 2700 block of Long Court, near Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive, after receiving a report of a man making threats and “possibly holding a knife,” Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said.

Officers evacuated multiple people from the home, but the man refused to come out, he said. SWAT officers were called to the scene and neighbors were instructed to shelter in place, OcampoGomez said. No one was injured.

The man was taken into custody shortly before noon, the spokesman said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

