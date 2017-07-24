Man arrested after livestreaming bomb threats, Las Vegas police say

Clinton Wayne Warrington, 26, threatened on Facebook Live to detonate improvised explosive devices in the lobbies at two Las Vegas Valley auto shops and also went live when officers showed up to arrest him, arrest report says.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A man faces multiple charges after posting a Facebook Live video in which he appeared to threaten to bomb a business owned by his former employer, according to a Las Vegas police report.

According to Metropolitan Police Department, the video shows Clinton Wayne Warrington, 26, threatening to detonate improvised explosive devices in the lobbies at two valley auto shops.

Warrington was booked Thursday into Clark County Detention Center on counts of making terroristic and bomb threats, as well as possession of explosive device parts with intent to make an explosive device. His bail was set at $50,000.

An arrest report states that Warrington described in detail how he planned to make the bombs and throw them into the businesses. Employees at various businesses owned by his former employer had heard the threats and were afraid to be at work, the report said.

“Warrington’s verbiage, tone and demeanor exhibited during his online video threat indicated to LVMPD officers that he was committed to building this device or devices,” counterterrorism detectives wrote.

The report said he also showed various bomb components on camera.

Police said he had also texted his former boss he had “terrorist buddies” and was taught how to hurt people.

A livestream posted on Warrington’s apparent Facebook account Wednesday appears to show him arguing with police and lambasting the business practices of his former employer shortly before his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

