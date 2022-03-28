Man arrested after making terroristic threats at Las Vegas casino

The incident unfolded Saturday morning in the casino floor, 4000 W. Flamingo Road.

A man referenced the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Las Vegas mass shooting as he allegedly hurled threats in a Las Vegas casino floor from which he was being kicked out of Saturday morning, according to his Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Ignacio Robinson, 23, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one felony count of communicating a bomb threat, jail records show.

Robinson was released on his own recognizance Sunday, with the condition that he stay away from the Gold Coast, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The incident unfolded about 6:30 a.m. in that casino floor, 4000 W. Flamingo Road, police said.

Hotel security officers were trying to kick Robinson out of the property because he was being “erratic” and acting “unruly,” police said.

Robinson refused to leave, and started hurling slurs at security officers, allegedly saying that he would “come back and kill all of them” like a mass shooter had done on Oct. 1, 2017, police said.

Security continued to tail him across the casino, and Robinson at one point said he would come back with “friends” and “blow the place up,” police said.

He was taken into custody after his shirt got stuck in an elevator, which required the Clark County Fire Department to cut him loose, police said.

Metro then arrested Robinson, asking a hotel security sergeant if she believed the threats.

“You never know what someone is capable of doing,” she told Metro, according to the arrest report.

Robinson is next due in court on April 25.

