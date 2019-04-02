Man arrested after standoff with police in Las Vegas high-rise

The scene on Joe Brown Drive where police are handling a barricade situation in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. Metro received a report of a man armed with a firearm arguing with a woman. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The scene on Joe Brown Drive where police are handling a barricade situation in Las Vegas, Monday, April 1, 2019. Metro received a report of a man armed with a firearm arguing with a woman. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man has been arrested after a standoff with Las Vegas police officers at a high-rise apartment.

Errol Gaines, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday after barricading himself in an apartment earlier in the day.

Just after 11:10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department was notified of a man, possibly armed, arguing with a woman on the 200 block of Karen Avenue, near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue.

The pair were seen entering a residence shortly before officers arrived. The woman exited the unit uninjured at 1:25 p.m., but the man remained inside, police said.

“We believed at first that we may have had a hostage situation,” Metro spokesman Larry Hadfield said. “However, it then was downgraded into a barricaded person situation when we did get that female into our custody.”

Police had initially received information that a gunshot was heard, but it was not clear if that happened, Hadfield said.

Gaines faces charges of assault with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping with the use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, according to booking records.