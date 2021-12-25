41°F
Man arrested after utility vehicle crash seriously injures woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2021 - 7:37 am
 
Yasmani Flaman was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
A utility vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in North Las Vegas seriously injured a woman, prompting police to arrest a man on suspicion of reckless driving.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Anthony Cuevas said at 8:56 p.m., police were dispatched the area of Bruce Street and Ann Road for a reported crash. A utility vehicle had rolled, Cuevas said, hospitalizing a female in her 20s with major injuries. The woman ultimately had to have her arm amputated.

Police said the driver of the utility vehicle, Yasmani Flaman, was arrested at the scene on a charge of reckless driving causing substantial bodily harm.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

