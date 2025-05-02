Man arrested after woman jumps from vehicle on Las Vegas freeway

Authorities say a man was arrested in connection with an alleged kidnapping incident that forced a woman to jump out of a vehicle on a Las Vegas freeway.

On April 25 at about 4:44 p.m., troopers responded to a call near the area of Interstate 15 northbound and Flamingo Road, in which a caller described a vehicle with the passenger door open and a female passenger trying to jump out, according to the Highway Patrol.

The woman jumped out of the vehicle and was later located, police said. NHP reported that the woman was uninjured, noting that traffic was stop and go at the time when the victim exited the vehicle.

The investigation revealed that the woman was held against her will with the threat of deadly harm, according to police. Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Urias Vargas, who was in a dating relationship with the victim.

Authorities said that later that day, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle the suspect was driving.

Vargas was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces the following charges:

• Assault with deadly weapon

• Coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon

• First-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon

• Battery domestic violence

• Driving with a revoked license

• DUI

• Open alcohol container in vehicle

• Allow child abuse/neglect