Man arrested after woman was ejected from car hood in 2022

Joshua Miller, 22, is facing a felony charge of reckless driving after a woman was ejected from the hood of his car on Jan. 5, 2022.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 22-year-old man is facing a felony charge of reckless driving after a woman had to be put on life support when she was ejected from the hood of his car.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, it happened just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2022, on the 6100 block of Spring Mountain Road. Joshua Miller and the victim, Tiffany Lee, had been having dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant. One witness claimed Miller drank an entire bottle of a Korean alcoholic drink, and another witness told police Miller had been in an upset mood before he left the restaurant.

Surveillance video shows Miller and Lee appear to have an argument in the parking lot before Miller got into his car.

A witness said he saw Lee stand in front of Miller’s car in an attempt to prevent him from driving drunk, while the surveillance video shows Lee climb onto the hood of Miller’s car, the report said. Despite Lee being on the hood, Miller drove the car a distance of more than 500 feet, over three speed bumps, before Lee was ejected from the hood to the ground, according to the report. Lee hit her head on the asphalt and became unresponsive.

Miller then stopped the car, and got out to approach Lee, while witnesses called 911. Lee was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers gave Miller a field sobriety test at the hospital, which he failed, the report said. Miller admitted to driving the vehicle while Lee clung to the hood, saying Lee “just fell off.”

The arrest report stated that Miller never stopped the vehicle to give Lee the chance to dismount. As of June 2022, Lee was being kept alive by life support equipment.

Miller was taken into custody on Feb. 8 without incident. He had an initial appearance in court on Monday, during which a surety bond was posted.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.