Man arrested at Las Vegas airport threatened officers, police say

A California man was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday evening after police said he caused a disturbance on a jetway and threatened police officers.

Trever Hopper. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A California man was arrested at Harry Reid International Airport on Sunday evening after police said he caused a disturbance on a jetway and threatened police officers, causing the delay of a Southwest Airlines flight.

Trever Hopper, 45, of Sherman Oaks, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a misdemeanor count of public conduct at airports.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Hopper states officers were called to a jetway at Gate C23 at 5:10 p.m. An officer wrote in the report that Hopper “was not following instruction of South West employees,” causing the delay of flight No. 668 to Burbank.

Police said they encountered Hopper in the jetway yelling at two airline employees, cursing and saying he “had complied with what they wanted.”

“The South West employees had also shut the jetway doors to the plane along with the doors to the plane to keep him from boarding the flight,” police said.

Officers started talking to Hopper, asking him to leave the jetway, but Hopper responded that “he was not going to leave and he was going to get on the plane,” police said.

Police told Hopper he needed to leave or he would be arrested. Police said he threw his phone to the ground, then walked to the top of the jetway and stopped. Police again asked him to leave but instead he allegedly turned aggressively toward an officer. Police then arrested Hopper.

“Hopper continued to yell at us saying he was going to kill us,” police wrote in the report. “We started walking him out of the area. The whole time he made threats to kill us and specifically told (an officer) that he would go to his house and kill him. He said that he would ‘eat his heart out.’”

Police claimed in the report that they could smell alcohol on Hopper.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Hopper was released from jail the same day on his own recognizance. A criminal complaint in the case has not been filed. A status check on whether Clark County prosecutors will pursue any charges is scheduled for April 5. The court records did not immediately list a defense attorney for Hopper.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.