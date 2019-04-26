Man arrested for having gun on Las Vegas elementary school campus

Culley Elementary School is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

School police on Thursday arrested a man who brought a gun onto a local elementary school campus.

The incident occurred after a man and a woman got into an argument at Culley Elementary School around dismissal after 2 p.m., according to Sgt. Bryan Zink of Clark County School District police.

The woman called her husband, who confronted the man and later went to retrieve a gun out of his car, Zink said.

Both parties left the scene, but witnesses identified the man with the gun, Zink said. Officers went to his home and recovered a 9 mm pistol.

The man was arrested on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school property and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

