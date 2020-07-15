Man arrested for suspected DUI in fatal wheelchair crash

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a man in a motorized wheelchair.

Kevin Robinson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Clark County Detention Center booking records show Kevin Robinson, 53, was booked at the detention center in the Saturday crash at Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

The arrest stems from the 11:15 p.m. crash that killed a man identified in police reports as Arthur Green, 61. Police said Green was crossing Decatur just north of Flamingo when he was struck by a pickup driven by Robinson.

Green was taken to the hospital where he died. The report does not mention whether Green was in a crosswalk or not.

An arrest report for Robinson states an officer “immediately smelled an odor of alcohol originating from the breath of Robinson.” Robinson told police he’d recently purchased a case of beer and had two beers prior to the collision. No blood test results were detailed in the police report.

No charges have been filed yet and Robinson was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday morning.

