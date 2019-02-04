Man arrested, identified in 8-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

The man arrested Saturday night after an eight-vehicle crash in the east Las Vegas Valley was identified Sunday in jail logs.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jose Luis Franco Quintero, 50, was arrested in connection with the crash. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday and faces charges of DUI and unlawful use of a cellphone while driving, jail records show.

Police were called at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday to Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, north of Flamingo Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said Saturday night.

Three people were hospitalized with noncritical injuries, he said.

Quintero’s court records show he was released on his own recognizance.

Boulder Highway and Indios Avenue, Las Vegas