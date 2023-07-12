89°F
Crime

Man arrested in Caesars Palace hostage situation wanted in another state

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2023 - 6:19 am
 
Updated July 12, 2023 - 7:31 am
Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ra ...
Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room was wanted in another state, according to court records.

Jail records identified the man as Matthew Mannix, 35.

Mannix is suspected of pulling a woman into his hotel room around 9 a.m. Tuesday and holding her hostage until nearly 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Capt. Steve Connell said Mannix had broken a window in his room and was throwing chairs and other objects down to the pool.

The Palace Tower of Caesars Palace and the pool it faces were closed for the morning and early afternoon.

Court records show Mannix was booked on charges of kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, destroying more than $5,000 in property, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm and disregarding safety of people or property.

At a news conference around noon Tuesday, Connell said Mannix first told authorities that he was armed, but officers had found no indication he had weapons with him.

The charge does not specify the type of weapon used in resisting an officer.

A second court case opened Wednesday morning in Mannix’ name indicated that he was a fugitive from another state, but it was unclear which state.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

