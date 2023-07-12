Man arrested in Caesars Palace standoff wanted in Colorado

Matthew Mannix was holding his girlfriend hostage in his hotel room for nearly five hours, threatening to cut her tongue out and open fire on authorities, according to an arrest report.

Matthew Mannix (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police investigate a disturbance at Caesars Palace on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace hotel room was wanted in Colorado, according to court records.

An arrest report released Wednesday said Matthew Mannix, 35, was holding his girlfriend hostage in room 2128 for nearly five hours, threatening to cut her tongue out and open fire on authorities.

Hotel security received multiple noise complaints just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, but when they knocked on the door, Mannix warned, “if you don’t leave it will end badly,” according to the arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman inside yelled to police “he has a knife,” but Mannix claimed he had a “magazine full of rounds,” police wrote in the report.

Detectives found the knife but no other weapons in the hotel room.

Mannix is accused of breaking the windows in his room and throwing large furniture down 21 floors to the pool below. The woman later told police she feared he was going to throw her out the window.

“The damage was some of the most severe property damage that I have seen in my 18 years as a detective,” an officer wrote in the report.

Police said they suspected he was smoking a meth pipe in the room, and he and his girlfriend were suspected of being impaired when they spoke to officers.

“Mannix was so high that he was paranoid and had a schizophrenic episode where he was yelling out random comments and numbers and saying that he would pay for everything because he has a lot of money,” police wrote in the report.

Metro did not say what Mannix was wanted for in Colorado, but wrote that he had four active protection orders in the state and was wanted for another crime.

Court records show Mannix was booked on charges of kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, destroying more than $5,000 in property, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon that is not a firearm, disregarding safety of people or property and being a fugitive in another state.

He is being held without bail in the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.