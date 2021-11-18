63°F
Man arrested in Carson City after deadly Las Vegas fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2021 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated November 18, 2021 - 3:37 pm
Scene of a fatal fire at 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Sc ...
Scene of a fatal fire at 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, in Las Vegas. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a fire killed a Las Vegas resident and three dogs on the afternoon of Nov. 10, police said Thursday.

Shyhelee Coleman was arrested in Carson City, Las Vegas police said, and will return to Las Vegas to face charges in the case. It was not immediately clear what charges he was facing.

Firefighters were called at 4:19 p.m. to 6223 E. Sahara Ave., near Tree Line Drive, where a single-story home was fully engulfed in flames, according to Clark County Fire Department Chief John Steinbeck.

Arson investigators soon contacted the Metropolitan Police Department, according to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the woman killed in the fire as 35-year-old Melynda Brown, of Las Vegas. Her cause and manner of death were still pending as of Thursday afternoon.

Officers had responded to the residence earlier that morning, at around 7 a.m., for a domestic disturbance.

“Officers settled the disturbance after determining it was a civil property dispute,” police said Thursday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

