56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Crime

Man arrested in connection to Girl Scouts statue theft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2022 - 7:37 pm
 
Girl Scouts from different troops gather around "In Grace,” a statue that had been ...
Girl Scouts from different troops gather around "In Grace,” a statue that had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A plaque for the statue “In Grace” which had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of ...
A plaque for the statue “In Grace” which had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The statue “In Grace” which had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Neva ...
The statue “In Grace” which had been stolen from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2022, in connection with the theft in May 2022 of ...
Vincent Uhlmer, 37, was arrested on Oct. 22, 2022, in connection with the theft in May 2022 of a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters in east Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft earlier this year of a bronze statue from the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada headquarters.

According to tweets posted Monday afternoon by the Metropolitan Police Department, Vincent Uhlmer was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stealing the statue.

The statue, called “In Grace,” was stolen in May from the organization’s headquarters at 2941 E. Harris Ave., near East Washington Avenue and Pecos Road in east Las Vegas.

A few days after the theft, police received a tip that led them to find the statue, which they then returned to the Girl Scouts.

The 2003 statue, by artist J.R. Eason, has an estimated value of $20,000.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
2
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
First ‘superbug’ case cluster in kids identified at Las Vegas hospital
3
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
U2 to open MSG Sphere in fall ‘23; hints to ‘Achtung Baby’ revival
4
CARTOONS: Political ads have come to this
CARTOONS: Political ads have come to this
5
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
Las Vegas housing market not so kind to buyers, sellers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST