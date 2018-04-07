Man arrested in connection to Las Vegas Strip suspicious package

A 71-year-old man was arrested Friday following the hourslong investigation on the Las Vegas Strip because of a suspicious vehicle with a suspicious package, booking logs show.

Las Vegas police investigate a suspicious vehicle that was left on the Strip outside the Wynn and Encore resorts on Friday, April 6, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Jon V. Hotchkiss was booked Friday afternoon into the Clark County Detention Center after Las Vegas police arrested him on suspicion of using a false statement to obstruct a public officer, according to county booking logs. His exact involvement was not immediately clear Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police Department received reports of the vehicle and package at about 1:20 p.m. Friday near Las Vegas and Wynn boulevards, near Wynn Las Vegas. Investigators determined the package and vehicle were not a threat just before 3:45 p.m.

The Strip was closed in both directions for more than two hours for vehicles and pedestrians between Cathedral Way and Spring Mountain Road during the investigation.

Hotchkiss does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, according to court records.

Jail records on Saturday morning showed that the 71-year-old man was no longer in police custody.

