Man arrested in connection with girl’s disappearance in Las Vegas

The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who went missing Thursday night from Circus Circus, according to jail records.

The girl, who had last been seen about 10:30 p.m. with a man inside the casino, was found late the next day, police announced Friday.

Police also located the “male person of interest,” the department said.

Brian William Milliron, 34, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday, jail records show.

He faces 12 counts of lewdness with a child under 14 years old, two counts of sex assault against a child under 14, one kidnapping charge and one charge of administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony, according to court records.

Milliron, who was held on $500,000 bail, will appear in court Tuesday morning, according to court records.

