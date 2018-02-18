Man arrested in connection with Las Vegas fatal motorcycle race

Las Vegas police arrested Erwin Velarde Deleon on Feb. 9 in connection with a motorcycle race that turned deadly last summer, according to court documents.

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash June 13, 2017, on eastbound Sahara Avenue, east of South Jones Boulevard. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man in connection with a motorcycle race that turned deadly last summer, according to court documents.

Witnesses watched Erwin Velarde Deleon, 39, and Brian Christopher Stoddard, 33, race their Suzuki motorcycles about 11:20 p.m. June 13 on eastbound Sahara Avenue from South Jones Boulevard, a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant shows.

Stoddard’s motorcycle, which Metro traffic detectives determined reached speeds of 86 mph to 107 mph, overturned after he lost control of the cycle, the warrant said. After overturning onto its right side, it threw Stoddard into the back end of a 2015 Nissan sedan near Duneville Street. He died at the scene.

On Feb. 9, police arrested the man they said he was racing, Deleon, on a charge of reckless driving resulting in death. He remained in Clark County Detention Center as of Saturday evening.

Deleon has two DUI convictions and another conviction for speeding, court records show.

Stoddard’s toxicology report indicated he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.101 at the time of his death, the warrant shows.

The woman driving the sedan was not hurt and didn’t appear impaired. She stayed at the scene and was cooperative, Sgt. Paul McCullough said at the time.

