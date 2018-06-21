Man arrested in fatal crash near Strip works in family services

The man arrested in a suspected DUI hit-and-run near the Strip works in the Clark County Department of Family Services.

Anthony M. Rodriguez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anthony M. Rodriguez, 47, was arrested Sunday after he allegedly fled the scene of a deadly collision with a pedestrian. Rodriguez has been with employed by the county since January 2006 and is a senior family services specialist, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Deborah Rae Broderick, 51, was killed in the crash as she walked along a sidewalk near 455 E. Harmon Ave., by Paradise Road. Rodriguez allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and hitting Broderick, who was thrown into parked cars after the impact, according to Rodriguez’s arrest report. A man was also injured while he walked on the sidewalk.

The passenger in Rodriguez’s car told police the two were drinking at a Nine Inch Nails concert at the Hard Rock Hotel before the crash. She also told investigators she thought the car only hit a curb, and did not remember anything from the time of the impact to the time Rodriguez’s Dodge Challenger was stopped by Nevada Highway Patrol near Russell Road and the 215 Beltway.

Rodriguez failed a sobriety test, according to the report, and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he faces charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at the scene of an accident.

