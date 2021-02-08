Man arrested in Henderson with machete, handgun faces federal charge

The suspect was arrested late last month outside a business at the Henderson Executive Airport while wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a handgun and a machete.

These are the items recovered from the vehicle of Etori Hughes, 45, of Las Vegas, who was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. (U.S. Department of Justice)

A man arrested late last month outside a business at the Henderson Executive Airport while wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a handgun and a machete has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Etori Hughes, 45, faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of the federal charge filed Friday.

Henderson Police Department received a 911 call on Jan. 30 about a man, later identified as Hughes, who was seen wearing a bulletproof vest, holding a handgun in one hand and a machete in the other in the parking lot of a business at the airport, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Monday.

During a search of Hughes’ vehicle, officers found a Glock 9mm handgun, 352 9mm rounds loaded into magazines, ninja swords, a smoke grenade, a knife and other items, according to the release.

The count of unlawful possession of a firearm violated a court order in Orleans Parish in Louisiana, it said.

If convicted, Hughes could face supervised release and a fine of $250,000 in addition to the jail time.

The case was investigated by the FBI along with the Henderson Police Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

