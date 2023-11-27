Man arrested in Lake Las Vegas killing tells police victim raped him

Devonte Bowman, also known as Devonta Bowman, is accused of fatally shooting Adrian Longoria, 54, at Longoria's Lake Las Vegas condo on Nov. 20, 2023, according to the Henderson Police Department. (Henderson Police Department)

A 25-year-old man charged in a Lake Las Vegas fatal shooting told police that the victim had raped him, according to a Henderson Police Department arrest report released Monday.

Devonte James Bowman faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon in the death of 54-year-old Adrian Longoria.

Officers responded to the 20 block of Montelago Boulevard, just east of Lake Las Vegas Parkway, at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 20, to find a man who had been shot in the chest.

The man, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Longoria, was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police looked at what was on Longoria’s phone, officers found a text conversation between Longoria and a person who identified himself as Devonta. Bowman, according to court documents, is also known as Devonta.

On Oct. 31, Longoria received a text that said, “Bossman its Devonta I got a new phone and I literally just out of the county jail.”

Henderson police detectives learned that Bowman had in fact been released from the Clark County Detention Center at 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 31.

According to Metro arrest records, Bowman had been arrested on a misdemeanor weapon charge. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that on Oct, 30, Bowman was ordered released by Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe after no probable cause was found.

In a Nov. 20 text conversation, according to the report, Bowman “accuses Adrian of raping him the last time Devonta had come over.”

The arrest report did not indicate whether Bowman told authorities that he had been assaulted before Longoria was killed.

In an interview with Henderson police investigators, Bowman said he met Longoria after buying a Volvo from him at Car Spot, a Boulder Highway dealership, a few months earlier. The two started hanging out and Longoria said he could use his connections to get Bowman into the music industry, the report stated.

Longoria eventually asked Bowman “if he could do things for sexual gratification like rubbing Devonta in different locations on his body or smelling his back.” In exchange, Bowman told police, Longoria would help Bowman with vehicle payments.

A few weeks earlier, Bowman told police, he went to Longoria’s and the two were hanging out in the Jacuzzi and drinking when Bowman blacked out. When he awoke, he told police, according to the report, he was naked on the floor of Longoria’s condo and vomiting.

Bowman alleged that Longoria was “behind him and attempting to anally penetrate” him, the report stated.

When the two met at Longoria’s apartment Nov. 20, according to the report, Bowman shot Longoria in the chest, police said.

About 20 minutes later, according to police, Bowman drove to the front of the Car Spot dealership, where he had bought the Volvo. Bowman got out of the car, started shooting into it, then ran to his girlfriend’s apartment, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.