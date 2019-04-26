MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Crime

Man arrested in Las Vegas appears to be popular Latin singer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2019 - 11:35 pm
 

A man arrested Thursday in Las Vegas on suspicion of domestic battery appears to be a popular Latin singer, court records show.

He was arrested Thursday and faces a misdemeanor charge of first-degree domestic battery. The real name of Latin singer Arcángel — Austin Agustin Santos — matches the name in Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Details surrounding Santos’ arrest were unknown Thursday night.

Santos posted a cash bond on a $3,000 bail, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

