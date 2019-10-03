Man arrested in south Las Vegas Valley after barricade ends

Police surrounded a home near Spencer Street and Pyle Avenue Thursday afternoon after a man they sought to interview refused to leave the home and barricaded himself inside.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man who was barricaded inside a south Las Vegas Valley home for more than five hours on Thursday.

Just after noon, detectives went to a home near Spencer Street and Pyle Avenue for a follow-up investigation, police said.

The man they sought to speak with barricaded himself inside the home, said Lt. Jeff Clark said. He was taken into custody by SWAT officers about 5:30 p.m.

Some residents evacuated during the barricade. Neighbors should expect police activity in the area while detectives investigate Thursday night, Clark said.

Further information about the arrest was not immediately available.

