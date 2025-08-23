Man arrested in theft ring probe released on bail, taken into ICE custody, police say

Javier Becerril-Solis was arrested after investigators seized over $100,000 worth of shoes, purses, designer clothes, and other items, police said.

A photo released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, shows some of the items seized as part of an investigation into an alleged fencing operation that resulted in the arrest of Javier Becerril-Solis, who was released on bail and then taken into custody, police said. (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 49-year-old man who was arrested as part of a Las Vegas police investigation into an alleged fencing operation was released on bail and then immediately taken into ICE custody, police said Saturday.

Javier Becerril-Solis was arrested Thursday after investigators executed a search warrant at multiple locations, seizing over $100,000 worth of shoes, purses, designer clothes, toys and over-the-counter medications, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said Becerril-Solis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on organized retail theft, burglary and grand larceny charges.

On Friday, police said, Becerril-Solis was “released on bail and immediately taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the news release said.

