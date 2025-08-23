Man arrested in theft ring probe released on bail, taken into ICE custody, police say
Javier Becerril-Solis was arrested after investigators seized over $100,000 worth of shoes, purses, designer clothes, and other items, police said.
A 49-year-old man who was arrested as part of a Las Vegas police investigation into an alleged fencing operation was released on bail and then immediately taken into ICE custody, police said Saturday.
Javier Becerril-Solis was arrested Thursday after investigators executed a search warrant at multiple locations, seizing over $100,000 worth of shoes, purses, designer clothes, toys and over-the-counter medications, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
Police said Becerril-Solis was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on organized retail theft, burglary and grand larceny charges.
On Friday, police said, Becerril-Solis was “released on bail and immediately taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the news release said.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
