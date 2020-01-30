Man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into Las Vegas apartment

A man drove a vehicle through an apartment building Wednesday afternoon during an argument with his spouse, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building following a domestic dispute on the 5300 block of Del Gado Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police said impairment was a factor. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building following a domestic dispute on the 5300 block of Del Gado Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police said impairment was a factor. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building following a domestic dispute on the 5300 block of Del Gado Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police said impairment was a factor. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A vehicle crashed into an apartment building following a domestic dispute on the 5300 block of Del Gado Drive on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan Police said impairment was a factor. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A man was arrested on a DUI charge after Las Vegas police said he drove a car through a central valley apartment building Wednesday afternoon, injuring himself and three family members.

Around 3:15 p.m., police received a call from an apartment complex on the 5300 block of Del Gado Drive saying a vehicle crashed through a structure. Officers were investigating whether the man intentionally drove into the building, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jose Hernandez said at the scene.

The man and three others, including two children who were in the apartment unit during the crash, were taken to University Medical Center.

The man’s wife, who is the mother of the two children, told police her husband drove the blue Honda Civic into the building during a fight they were having in the car.

Hernandez said the woman and one of her children suffered nonlife-threatening injuries. The second child was taken to the hosptial as a precaution, Hernandez said.

Police suspect the man was impaired at the time of the crash, Hernandez said. They were still investigating as of about 6:30 p.m.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.