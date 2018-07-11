Man arrested on DUI charge with 5-year-old daughter in car

A man was arrested Tuesday night after police investigating a potential kidnapping call charged the man with driving under the influence with his 5-year-old daughter in the car.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Tuesday night after police investigating a potential kidnapping call charged the man with driving under the influence with his 5-year-old daughter in the car.

Several people called police about 9:15 p.m. to report a reckless driver near Elkhorn Road and Sky Pointe Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

Some of the callers told police that the driver might have kidnapped someone and was possibly armed, Gordon said. Officers stopped the vehicle on the 8500 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Rampart Boulevard.

The male driver of the vehicle appeared to be impaired, Gordon said, and there was a 5-year-old girl in the front passenger seat. Police determined that the girl was the man’s daughter and there was no kidnapping involved. There were no weapons in the vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, Gordon said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

Elkhorn Road and Sky Pointe Drive, Las Vegas, NV