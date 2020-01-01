Man assaulted at New Year’s party in northwest Las Vegas

A report of shots fired prompted an extensive police response to an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday.

Crime scene tape surrounds Atlas Apartment Homes on Madre Mesa Drive in northwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A report of shots fired prompted an extensive police response to an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday, with police eventually learning a man was hospitalized because of an assault during a New Year’s party.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called at 5:30 a.m. to Atlas Apartment Homes at 5067 Madre Mesa Dr., off North Decatur Boulevard, for a report of shots fired.

“When officers arrived several people with various family relations told a convoluted story, with some hearing gunshots,” Gordon said.

Police were later told a male victim was possibly run over by a vehicle. One man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his face.

A preliminary investigation, however, indicates the man was assaulted during a party, but there were no shots fired. The victim was at University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.