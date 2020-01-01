Man assaulted at New Year’s party in northwest Las Vegas
A report of shots fired prompted an extensive police response to an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday.
A report of shots fired prompted an extensive police response to an apartment complex in northwest Las Vegas early Wednesday, with police eventually learning a man was hospitalized because of an assault during a New Year’s party.
Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said police were called at 5:30 a.m. to Atlas Apartment Homes at 5067 Madre Mesa Dr., off North Decatur Boulevard, for a report of shots fired.
“When officers arrived several people with various family relations told a convoluted story, with some hearing gunshots,” Gordon said.
Police were later told a male victim was possibly run over by a vehicle. One man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to his face.
A preliminary investigation, however, indicates the man was assaulted during a party, but there were no shots fired. The victim was at University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.