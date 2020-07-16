Man at Las Vegas BLM protest charged with Molotov cocktail possession

A man accused of possessing a Molotov cocktail and throwing rocks at police during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Las Vegas is facing a trio of charges.

Lavaughnte Nester (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Lavaughnte Nester, 26, is charged with discharging a weapon where persons might be endangered, possessing/manufacturing an explosive device and assault on a protected person with use of a deadly weapon.

A Las Vegas police arrest report states Nester was observed throwing rocks at officers during a May 31 protest near Stewart Avenue and 3rd Street at 1:30 a.m.

“These officers were in a stationary position attempting to keep the peace and protect property from destruction during the riotous conditions in the area,” an officer wrote in the report, adding that “Nester’s attack on them was unprovoked.”

Police said a lighter and a soda bottle containing kerosene were found in Nester’s possession when he was arrested.

An officer “smelled the contents of the bottle and believed it to be a flammable substance and the bottle to be a Molotov Cocktail,” the report states.

Nester’s defense attorney is Chief Deputy Public Defender Jasmin Spells.

“At this point Mr. Nester has pleaded not guilty and he intends to fight the case,” Spells said. “We are still awaiting additional discovery to review with regard to this case.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate that federal authorities may be considering filing separate charges against Nester.

“In some cases the federal government chooses to utilize jurisdiction and prosecute a case,” Spells said. “Other times there may be a referral to the federal government to prosecute a case. In this instance those (records) reflect an indication that the federal government may at some point prosecute this case, or take one of the charges, or charge all of the original counts that are listed here. I do not have additional information with regard to that.”

Nester was scheduled to appear in Justice Court on Monday for a status check on “negotiations.”

