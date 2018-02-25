Man attacks UNLV student, uses homophobic slurs, say police

A homeless man used homophobic slurs while he battered a student inside the university’s Student Union, campus police said.

UNLV police are calling the battery a hate crime. The man used unspecified slurs during the battery that occurred at 11 a.m. Friday inside the union, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, police announced Saturday in a notice.

The man fled the building after other students intervened, stopping further violence, police said. The nature of the battery wasn’t immediately clear.

The student and police know the man, UNLV police said.

“Police Services is confident in an imminent arrest,” the notice said.

Police urged anybody with information to call them at 702-895-3668.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

