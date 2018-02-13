Man attempted to lure student into car Monday, police say

The Saville Middle School student reported a white male in his 60s and driving a red, four-door car tried lure him about 8:30 a.m., near Torrey Pines and Horse drives, Metropolitan Police Department spokesmen Larry Hadfield said. The incident was called into police about 8:45 a.m.

(Anthony Saville Middle School/Facebook)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man reportedly tried to lure a student into his car Monday morning near a northwest valley school.

The Saville Middle School student reported a white male in his 60s and driving a red, four-door car tried lure him about 8:30 a.m., near Torrey Pines and Horse drives, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said. The incident was called into police about 8:45 a.m.

The student was able to run to safety, Principal Sean Davis wrote in a letter to parents.

Police and the school reminded parents and students to walk in groups and never take rides from strangers.

