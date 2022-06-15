Man beaten to death with metal pipe in May identified

Jose Perez, 45, of North Las Vegas died of blunt force head trauma, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Clark County coroner’s office on Wednesday identified the man beaten to death after he was seen following children in May.

On May 8, Daniel Jones, 53, of Las Vegas followed Perez after Perez was seen staring at children and following them home, police said. Around 2 a.m. near Stewart and Eastern avenues, police said, Jones beat Perez with a metal pipe.

Perez was taken to University Medical Center where he died on May 10, according to the coroner’s office.

Jones has been charged with murder and remained in custody Wednesday on $50,000 bail, court records show.

He is due in court on Tuesday, according to court records.

