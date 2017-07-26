ad-fullscreen
Crime

Man beaten with baseball bat in central Las Vegas hospitalized

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2017 - 8:03 am
 

A man was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was beaten with a baseball bat in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said the man appeared at a Las Vegas fire station just before 7 a.m. with what police initially thought were stab wounds.

The man told police that another man beat him with a baseball bat on the 1600 block of Lewis Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard, Gordon said.

The victim was hospitalized. No word on his condition was immediately available.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive and no arrests have been made.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

