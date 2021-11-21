Man beaten with dog bone at Las Vegas pet store in mask dispute

A man suffered a skull fracture after he was beaten with a dog bone inside a pet store during a quarrel over masks, police said.

(Getty Images)

A man suffered a skull fracture after he was beaten with a dog bone inside a pet store during a quarrel over masks, police said.

Juan Hamilton, 22, was arrested on a warrant and charged with attempted murder, battery, abuse of an older person resulting in substantial bodily harm and burglary of a business, according to court records.

Hamilton is accused of beating a man over the head with a bone on Nov. 8 inside the PetSmart at 5195 S. Eastern Ave., according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Thursday.

Witnesses told police that Hamilton was in line behind another man when the two began discussing mask policies inside the store. Hamilton left the store, returned and beat the other man over the head with a bone, police said.

The man suffered a skull fracture and a severed artery, police reported.

PetSmart employees helped detectives identify Hamilton because he was a regular at the store, with a rewards card. The report indicates that video footage confirmed witness accounts that Hamilton left and returned.

Hamilton told police he hadn’t been to the store for several months and then asked to speak with a lawyer, according to the police report.

He is being held on $5,000 bail and, if he’s released, court records indicate Hamilton is required to avoid all PetSmart stores and to abide by a 6 p.m. curfew.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.