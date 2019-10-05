Man charged after hourslong barricade in south Las Vegas Valley

A 28-year-old man arrested after a hourslong barricade Thursday in the south Las Vegas Valley now faces burglary and robbery charges, according to court records.

A man arrested after an hourslong barricade Thursday in the south Las Vegas Valley faces charges of burglary, robbery and grand larceny of a firearm, according to court records.

Andre Jaffe, 28, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday. Police had visited a home near Spencer Street and Pyle Avenue just after noon Thursday for a follow-up investigation, but the man they sought to speak with barricaded inside the home, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said.

SWAT officers arrested the man about 5:30 p.m., Clark said.

Jaffe faces felony charges of grand larceny of a firearm, six counts of first-offense burglary, robbery with a deadly weapon, being a prohibited person in possession of a gun, and resisting public officers with a firearm, court records show.

In August, Jaffe was charged in a separate court case with first-offense burglary and grand larceny of $3,500 or more. He had not been arrested in that case before the barricade.

He pleaded guilty in July 2015 to grand larceny and in February 2016 to attempted grand larceny, according to District Court records.

Further information about Jaffe’s arrest Thursday was not immediately available. He remained in the detention center on Saturday with bail set at $25,000.

