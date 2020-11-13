Man charged after Las Vegas police say he pushed girlfriend from SUV

A convicted felon with six prior battery cases was charged with attempted murder after police said he dragged his girlfriend outside his SUV, leaving her in critical condition.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A convicted felon with six prior battery cases was charged with attempted murder after police said he dragged his girlfriend outside of a car, leaving her in critical condition.

Anthony Deloney, 41, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He has been charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and duty to stop at the scene of an accident, according to court documents.

Deloney is accused of pushing his girlfriend of five years out of his BMW X5 SUV while he was driving about 60 mph, leaving her with multiple hematomas and bone fractures, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were initially called Aug. 8 to the corner of Lulu Avenue and Young Street, nearly Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue, where the woman was found in the road with multiple injuries and bleeding from both ears, police said.

A witnesses told police she heard the victim screaming for the man to stop.

“She observed the victim hanging out of the passenger side with the passenger side door open,” the woman told police. “She then saw the suspect vehicle accelerate and a high speed with the victim still partially out of the vehicle hanging on.”

The witness told police she ran toward the direction the SUV was traveling and saw the victim in the roadway.

Investigators spoke to neighbors to identify Deloney and find his car. The victim’s mother and sister also gave statements to police that alleged previous violent incidents against the victim.

“On more than one occasion, (the victim’s mother) said Deloney has physically abused (the victim) in the past,” the police report said. “The relationship has a history of physical abuse caused by Deloney. On one occasion (the victim) received severe facial injuries and was hardly recognizable by her own mother.”

As of Oct. 15, when Deloney was charged, the victim was at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with skull, bone and spine fractures, a brain bleed and midline shift, hospital staff told police.

Deloney has four prior battery convictions in Las Vegas Justice Court dating back to 2010.

He was also convicted of felony drug possession in 2001 and 2003, according to District Court documents.

Deloney is being held without bail at Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 24.

